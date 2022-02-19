FY2023 EPS Estimates for Integra Resources Corp. Raised by Analyst (NYSEMKT:ITRG)

Integra Resources Corp. (NYSEMKT:ITRG) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial upped their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Integra Resources in a report released on Tuesday, February 15th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Nizami now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.18) for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.21). National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Integra Resources’ FY2024 earnings at ($0.16) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.13) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ITRG. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Integra Resources from C$8.00 to C$6.75 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Desjardins dropped their target price on shares of Integra Resources from C$7.00 to C$4.00 in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price on shares of Integra Resources in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Integra Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.20.

Shares of ITRG stock opened at $1.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $96.36 million, a PE ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.32.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new stake in Integra Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Integra Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $119,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Integra Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $176,000. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Integra Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $292,000. Finally, Raffles Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Integra Resources by 63.7% in the 4th quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 257,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.22% of the company’s stock.

About Integra Resources

Integra Resources Corp., a mineral resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. The company primarily focuses on the development of DeLamar project that consists of DeLamar and Florida Mountain gold and silver deposits comprising 748 unpatented lode, placer, and millsite claims, as well as 16 tax parcels covering an area of approximately 8,100 hectares located in the Owyhee County, south western Idaho.

