G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) Shares Purchased by Hillcrest Asset Management LLC

Hillcrest Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) by 36.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 246,285 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 65,646 shares during the period. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in G-III Apparel Group were worth $6,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 82.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,727 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in G-III Apparel Group by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,293 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in G-III Apparel Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $213,000. PDT Partners LLC increased its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 7,169 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new stake in G-III Apparel Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000. 93.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get G-III Apparel Group alerts:

Shares of GIII stock opened at $28.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.15. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $24.53 and a fifty-two week high of $35.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.42, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.73.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The textile maker reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 6.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 7,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total transaction of $203,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GIII. StockNews.com downgraded G-III Apparel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered G-III Apparel Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.67.

About G-III Apparel Group

G-III Apparel Group Ltd. engages in the designing, sourcing, and marketing of women’s apparel. The firm’s product range includes outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women’s suits and performance wear, as well as handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage. It operates through the Wholesale and Retail segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII).

Receive News & Ratings for G-III Apparel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G-III Apparel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.