Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA) Receives $17.50 Average Target Price from Analysts

Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.50.

GAIA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gaia in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Gaia in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gaia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Gaia in a research note on Monday, October 25th.

Shares of GAIA opened at $6.65 on Wednesday. Gaia has a twelve month low of $6.39 and a twelve month high of $15.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.51 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GAIA. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in Gaia by 76.1% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 7,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gaia by 20.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,758,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,093,000 after acquiring an additional 302,072 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Gaia by 10.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 339,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,735,000 after acquiring an additional 33,304 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gaia in the second quarter valued at about $3,137,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Gaia by 14.6% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 118,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 15,020 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.52% of the company’s stock.

About Gaia

Gaia, Inc operates a global digital video streaming subscription service and online community. It provides its services through the following channels: Seeking Truth, Transformation, Alternative Healing and Yoga. The company was founded by Jirka Rysavy on July 7, 1988 and is headquartered in Louisville, CO.

