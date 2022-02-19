Gala (GALA) Trading Down 9.5% This Week

Gala (CURRENCY:GALA) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 19th. Gala has a total market cap of $1.94 billion and approximately $786.34 million worth of Gala was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Gala has traded 9.5% lower against the dollar. One Gala coin can now be purchased for $0.28 or 0.00000696 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Gala alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002497 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00004051 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001091 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002498 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.41 or 0.00038496 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.65 or 0.00106555 BTC.

About Gala

Gala (CRYPTO:GALA) is a coin. It was first traded on September 11th, 2020. Gala’s total supply is 35,240,112,493 coins and its circulating supply is 6,977,205,436 coins. The official website for Gala is gala.games . Gala’s official Twitter account is @GoGalaGames and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “From one of the founders of Zynga and some of the creative minds behind FarmVille and Words With Friends comes Town Star, a game for the Gala blockchain. Blockchain is the next evolution of gaming and has the $148B industry buzzing with excitement. It’s gaming re-imagined to benefit creators and players, alike. The official ERC-20 Gala (GALA) powers the Gala Games Ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Gala

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gala directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gala should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gala using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Gala Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gala and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.