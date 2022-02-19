GAP (NYSE:GPS) PT Lowered to $15.00 at B. Riley

GAP (NYSE:GPS) had its target price decreased by B. Riley from $21.00 to $15.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on GPS. Bank of America downgraded shares of GAP from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price target for the company from $26.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays downgraded shares of GAP from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of GAP from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of GAP from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GAP from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.82.

GAP stock opened at $14.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.36. GAP has a 52-week low of $14.35 and a 52-week high of $37.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.66. The firm has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.67.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. GAP had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 23.80%. The business’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that GAP will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Mark Breitbard sold 7,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $124,360.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dodge & Cox increased its position in shares of GAP by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 24,490,528 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $432,258,000 after buying an additional 1,381,050 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of GAP by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,858,043 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $67,991,000 after buying an additional 104,716 shares during the period. Carmignac Gestion increased its position in shares of GAP by 25.4% in the third quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 3,291,252 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $74,718,000 after purchasing an additional 666,301 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of GAP by 63.3% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,189,402 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $73,673,000 after purchasing an additional 848,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of GAP by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,813,988 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $32,017,000 after purchasing an additional 106,730 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.29% of the company’s stock.

Gap, Inc operates as a global apparel retail company, which offers clothing, apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children. The firm operates through the following segments: Gap Global, Old Navy Global, Banana Republic Global, Athleta, and Other. The Gap Global segment includes apparel and accessories for men and women under the Gap brand, along with the GapKids, BabyGap, GapMaternity, GapBody, and GapFit collections.

