GAP (NYSE:GPS) PT Lowered to $17.00

GAP (NYSE:GPS) had its target price decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $18.00 to $17.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 16.92% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on GPS. MKM Partners reduced their target price on GAP from $34.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on GAP from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Barclays cut GAP from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered GAP from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on GAP from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.82.

Shares of GPS stock opened at $14.54 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.21 and its 200-day moving average is $21.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.67. GAP has a 52 week low of $14.35 and a 52 week high of $37.63.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. GAP had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 23.80%. GAP’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that GAP will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other GAP news, CEO Mark Breitbard sold 7,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $124,360.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 41.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in GAP in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in GAP in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of GAP by 270.0% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in GAP by 76.6% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,193 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in GAP in the 3rd quarter worth about $94,000. Institutional investors own 58.29% of the company’s stock.

Gap, Inc operates as a global apparel retail company, which offers clothing, apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children. The firm operates through the following segments: Gap Global, Old Navy Global, Banana Republic Global, Athleta, and Other. The Gap Global segment includes apparel and accessories for men and women under the Gap brand, along with the GapKids, BabyGap, GapMaternity, GapBody, and GapFit collections.

