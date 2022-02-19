GEE Group (NYSE:JOB) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

GEE Group (NYSE:JOB) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

Shares of NYSE JOB opened at $0.59 on Friday. GEE Group has a 12-month low of $0.39 and a 12-month high of $2.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 2.08.

Get GEE Group alerts:

About GEE Group

GEE Group, Inc engages in the provision of staffing solutions. It operates through the Professional Staffing Services and Industrial Staffing Services segments. It offers professional staffing services and solutions in the information technology, engineering, finance and accounting specialties, and commercial staffing services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GEE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GEE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.