GEE Group (NYSE:JOB) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

GEE Group (NYSE:JOB) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.
Shares of NYSE JOB opened at $0.59 on Friday. GEE Group has a 12-month low of $0.39 and a 12-month high of $2.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 2.08.
About GEE Group
