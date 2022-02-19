Genpact (NYSE:G) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Genpact (NYSE:G) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.530-$2.710 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.350. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.30 billion-$4.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.84 billion.

NYSE:G traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,258,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 931,716. Genpact has a 12-month low of $39.04 and a 12-month high of $54.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.72, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.40.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. Genpact had a return on equity of 24.65% and a net margin of 9.19%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. Genpact’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Genpact will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This is an increase from Genpact’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. Genpact’s payout ratio is currently 22.51%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on G shares. Cowen downgraded Genpact from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price target for the company from $57.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Genpact from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Genpact in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a hold rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Genpact from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Genpact from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $56.71.

In related news, SVP Balkrishan Kalra sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.73, for a total transaction of $253,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Heather White sold 15,204 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.15, for a total value of $792,888.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Genpact during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Genpact during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Genpact during the 4th quarter worth $220,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in shares of Genpact during the 4th quarter worth $259,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Genpact by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,173 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 2,152 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.69% of the company’s stock.

About Genpact

Genpact Ltd. engages in the business process management, outsourcing, shared services and information outsourcing. The company operates through the following segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance (BCMI), Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences, and Healthcare (CGRLH) and High Tech, Manufacturing, and Services (HMS).

