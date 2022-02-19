Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 15,996 Shares of Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 875,774 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,996 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.71% of Hawaiian worth $18,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its position in Hawaiian by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 5,338,054 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $115,622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139,656 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Hawaiian by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,068,442 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $123,518,000 after purchasing an additional 388,267 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Hawaiian by 121.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 468,384 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,415,000 after purchasing an additional 256,850 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Hawaiian by 174.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 304,295 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,591,000 after purchasing an additional 193,606 shares during the period. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC acquired a new position in Hawaiian during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,239,000. 85.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HA stock opened at $19.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.86 and a beta of 2.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.89. Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.97 and a 52 week high of $31.38.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported ($1.37) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.69) by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $494.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $493.58 million. Hawaiian had a negative net margin of 9.07% and a negative return on equity of 63.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 230.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($3.71) EPS. Analysts forecast that Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HA shares. Cowen upgraded shares of Hawaiian from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $17.50 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hawaiian currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.71.

In other Hawaiian news, Director Donald J. Carty sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total transaction of $356,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Hawaiian Company Profile

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc is a holding company engaged in the provision of air transportation services. It offers cargo handling and passenger flights between the Hawaiian Islands and its neighbor island routes. The company was founded on January 30, 1929 and is headquartered in Honolulu, HI.

