Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 5,861 Shares of Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,093,448 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,861 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.73% of Denny’s worth $17,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Denny’s in the third quarter valued at about $168,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Denny’s in the second quarter valued at about $183,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Denny’s in the third quarter valued at about $184,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Denny’s by 14.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,864 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its position in Denny’s by 6.6% in the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 15,593 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush cut their price objective on Denny’s from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Denny’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Denny’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Denny’s from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Denny’s in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.63.

Denny’s stock opened at $15.88 on Friday. Denny’s Co. has a 12-month low of $13.33 and a 12-month high of $20.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.65 and its 200 day moving average is $15.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 13.23, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.68.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). Denny’s had a net margin of 19.61% and a negative return on equity of 34.07%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Denny’s Co. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Denny’s Company Profile

Denny’s Corp. engages in the operation of restaurants and franchised, and licensed restaurants. It offers offers a wide selection of lunch and dinner items including burgers, sandwiches, salads and skillet entrées, along with an assortment of beverages, appetizers, and desserts. The company was founded by Harold Butler and Richard Jezak in 1953 and is headquartered in Spartanburg, SC.

