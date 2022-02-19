GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) Given New GBX 1,910 Price Target at Liberum Capital

GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) had its target price raised by Liberum Capital from GBX 1,870 ($25.30) to GBX 1,910 ($25.85) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays restated an equal weight rating and set a GBX 1,675 ($22.67) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,710 ($23.14) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Citigroup reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a GBX 1,600 ($21.65) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,925 ($26.05) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 1,350 ($18.27) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,655.14 ($22.40).

Shares of GSK stock opened at GBX 1,567 ($21.20) on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,622.45 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,526.85. GlaxoSmithKline has a 1-year low of GBX 1,190.80 ($16.11) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,737 ($23.50). The company has a market cap of £78.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.27, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of GBX 23 ($0.31) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. This is a positive change from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous dividend of $19.00. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.92%.

In related news, insider Hal Barron acquired 2,422 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 2,065 ($27.94) per share, for a total transaction of £50,014.30 ($67,678.35). Also, insider Emma Walmsley sold 34,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,610 ($21.79), for a total transaction of £547,899.10 ($741,406.09). Insiders bought 2,437 shares of company stock worth $5,025,912 in the last 90 days.

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

