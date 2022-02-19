Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) Shares Purchased by Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) by 35.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,751 shares during the quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Global Net Lease were worth $167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pensionfund Sabic grew its holdings in Global Net Lease by 35.4% during the third quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 76,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Global Net Lease by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,077,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $278,926,000 after purchasing an additional 762,490 shares in the last quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands increased its stake in Global Net Lease by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 146,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,355,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Global Net Lease by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 3,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA purchased a new position in Global Net Lease in the 3rd quarter worth about $438,000. 69.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GNL opened at $14.45 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.61 and a beta of 1.13. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.52 and a 1-year high of $20.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 13th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.07%. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio is currently -571.41%.

Global Net Lease Company Profile

Global Net Lease, Inc engages in the as a real estate investment services. It is focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the U.S., Western, and Northern Europe.

