Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. Has $208,000 Holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. cut its stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 90.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,003 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Public Storage by 148.6% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 16,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,790,000 after purchasing an additional 9,637 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in Public Storage in the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,466,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Public Storage by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 56,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,697,000 after buying an additional 6,857 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its stake in Public Storage by 50.3% in the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 25,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,542,000 after buying an additional 8,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Public Storage by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 316,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

PSA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Public Storage from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $359.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Public Storage from $353.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $346.00 target price on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Public Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $350.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $366.00 to $433.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Public Storage presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $345.77.

In other news, Director Heisz Leslie Stone sold 9,045 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.26, for a total transaction of $3,276,641.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.18, for a total transaction of $8,479,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 10.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Public Storage stock opened at $343.56 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $360.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $334.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Public Storage has a 52-week low of $229.14 and a 52-week high of $377.36. The company has a market cap of $60.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.05, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.22.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

