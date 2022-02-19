Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. Has $372,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM) by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,287 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,867 shares during the quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GLDM. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 9,146.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 10,153 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 347.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 153,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,702,000 after purchasing an additional 119,120 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $468,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 47,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period.

GLDM stock opened at $18.84 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.05 and its 200-day moving average is $17.88. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a twelve month low of $16.68 and a twelve month high of $19.00.

