Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. Has $631,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,520 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VTEB. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $38,000. Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $58,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $93,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 20.2% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 324.3% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

VTEB opened at $53.09 on Friday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $52.87 and a 1 year high of $55.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.70.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.