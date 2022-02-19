Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. Has $88,000 Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 367 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $88,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,424,792 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $8,413,763,000 after purchasing an additional 445,940 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,588,328 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,027,715,000 after purchasing an additional 237,261 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,719,844 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,102,443,000 after purchasing an additional 343,349 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,870,265 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,586,963,000 after purchasing an additional 397,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in McDonald’s by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,703,474 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,616,278,000 after acquiring an additional 134,890 shares during the period. 67.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on MCD. Guggenheim raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $271.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. StockNews.com upgraded McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.37.

Shares of MCD opened at $250.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $187.26 billion, a PE ratio of 24.96, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.60. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $202.73 and a 12 month high of $271.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $260.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $250.09.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 119.62% and a net margin of 32.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 54.98%.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

