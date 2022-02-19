Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. Sells 150 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 619 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 0.7% during the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,368 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,203,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 9.0% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 29,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after acquiring an additional 2,463 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 108.7% during the third quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 219,196 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,903,000 after acquiring an additional 114,183 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the third quarter valued at $1,378,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 95.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 50,515 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,435,000 after acquiring an additional 24,660 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.32% of the company’s stock.

In other DuPont de Nemours news, insider Leland Weaver sold 2,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $183,372.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total value of $93,317.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on DD. Mizuho increased their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. KeyCorp increased their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. UBS Group increased their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.35.

NYSE:DD opened at $78.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company has a market cap of $40.40 billion, a PE ratio of 7.20, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.46. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.37 and a 52-week high of $86.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.91.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 38.83%. DuPont de Nemours’s quarterly revenue was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 8th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to repurchase up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. This is an increase from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.97%.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial; Water & Protection; and Mobility & Materials. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

