Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF (NYSEARCA:SNSR) Trading Down 0.8%

Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF (NYSEARCA:SNSR)’s share price traded down 0.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $33.13 and last traded at $33.28. 93,786 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 0% from the average session volume of 93,897 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.54.
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.33.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF (SNSR)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/14 – 2/18
- Manufactured Housing Stocks to Buy
- Sectors and Stocks that Offer Great Dividends
- Is Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) Ready For All Time Highs?
- Institutions Aggressively Buy Into Draftkings Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.