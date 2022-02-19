Global X SuperDividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDIV) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $12.85

Global X SuperDividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDIV) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.85 and traded as low as $12.30. Global X SuperDividend ETF shares last traded at $12.31, with a volume of 499,859 shares traded.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.85.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Global X SuperDividend ETF by 357.0% in the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 2,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,053 shares in the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF by 784.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,079 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,618 shares in the last quarter.

