Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.860-$ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.660. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.75 B-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.65 billion.Globant also updated its FY22 guidance to at least $4.86 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on GLOB. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Globant from $300.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Globant from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Globant from $352.00 to $339.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Globant from $310.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Globant from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $324.10.

Shares of NYSE GLOB traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $259.45. 417,939 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 353,034. The firm has a market cap of $10.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.34 and a beta of 1.53. Globant has a twelve month low of $191.92 and a twelve month high of $354.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $263.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $286.17.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The information technology services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.28. Globant had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 10.67%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Globant will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Globant in the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in Globant in the 4th quarter valued at $619,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Globant by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 6,715 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Globant in the 4th quarter valued at $2,334,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Globant by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,477 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,176,000 after acquiring an additional 3,666 shares during the period. 87.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Globant

Globant SA engages in the provision of information technology services. It offers application development and maintenance, testing, and infrastructure management. The company was founded by Martín Migoya, Martín Gonzalo Umaran, Guibert Andrés Englebienne, and Néstor Augusto Nocetti in 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

