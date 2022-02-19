Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.28 EPS

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The information technology services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.28, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Globant had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 10.67%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.57 EPS.

Shares of Globant stock opened at $259.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.34 and a beta of 1.53. Globant has a 52-week low of $191.92 and a 52-week high of $354.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $263.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $286.17.

Get Globant alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GLOB. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Globant in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Cowen lifted their price target on Globant from $300.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Globant from $352.00 to $339.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Wedbush raised their price objective on Globant from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Globant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $324.10.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Globant in the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Globant by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,477 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,176,000 after purchasing an additional 3,666 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Globant by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 43,690 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $13,722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Globant in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,334,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Globant by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 6,715 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,108,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

About Globant

Globant SA engages in the provision of information technology services. It offers application development and maintenance, testing, and infrastructure management. The company was founded by Martín Migoya, Martín Gonzalo Umaran, Guibert Andrés Englebienne, and Néstor Augusto Nocetti in 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Globant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.