Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.28 EPS

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The information technology services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.28, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Globant had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 10.67%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.57 EPS.
Shares of Globant stock opened at $259.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.34 and a beta of 1.53. Globant has a 52-week low of $191.92 and a 52-week high of $354.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $263.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $286.17.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on GLOB. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Globant in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Cowen lifted their price target on Globant from $300.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Globant from $352.00 to $339.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Wedbush raised their price objective on Globant from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Globant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $324.10.
About Globant
Globant SA engages in the provision of information technology services. It offers application development and maintenance, testing, and infrastructure management. The company was founded by Martín Migoya, Martín Gonzalo Umaran, Guibert Andrés Englebienne, and Néstor Augusto Nocetti in 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.
