Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of at least $4.86 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.68. The company issued revenue guidance of at least $1.751 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.65 billion.Globant also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.860-$ EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GLOB. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Globant from $352.00 to $339.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Wedbush upped their price target on Globant from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Cowen upped their price target on Globant from $300.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Globant from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Globant in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $324.10.

Get Globant alerts:

Shares of GLOB traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $259.45. 417,939 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 353,034. The company has a market cap of $10.38 billion, a PE ratio of 125.34 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $263.99 and its 200-day moving average is $286.17. Globant has a 52 week low of $191.92 and a 52 week high of $354.62.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The information technology services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.28. Globant had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 7.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Globant will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Globant during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in Globant in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $619,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Globant by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 6,715 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Globant in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,334,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Globant by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,477 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,176,000 after acquiring an additional 3,666 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

About Globant

Globant SA engages in the provision of information technology services. It offers application development and maintenance, testing, and infrastructure management. The company was founded by Martín Migoya, Martín Gonzalo Umaran, Guibert Andrés Englebienne, and Néstor Augusto Nocetti in 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Globant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.