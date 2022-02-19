GoByte Price Up 4.8% Over Last Week (GBX)

GoByte (CURRENCY:GBX) traded 20.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 19th. In the last week, GoByte has traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. GoByte has a market capitalization of $153,078.19 and $280.00 worth of GoByte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GoByte coin can now be purchased for $0.0160 or 0.00000040 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000016 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

The Truth (UFO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Columbus (CBS) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About GoByte

GoByte is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 17th, 2017. GoByte’s total supply is 9,574,778 coins. The official message board for GoByte is community.gobyte.network . GoByte’s official Twitter account is @gobytenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for GoByte is /r/gobyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for GoByte is gobyte.network

According to CryptoCompare, “GoByte (GBX) is a cryptocurrency based on Dash aimed at vendors to provide monetary services. GoByte features the masternode technology, which provides to the network near-instant and secure payments as well as anonymous transactions. The near-instant payments known as InstantSend technology, average at 1.3 seconds per transaction. The anonymous transactions known as PrivateSend technology, mix your funds through the masternodes network, making near-impossible to trace back the origin of the funds. “

GoByte Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoByte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoByte should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GoByte using one of the exchanges listed above.

