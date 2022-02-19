goeasy’s (GSY) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Raymond James

Raymond James reiterated their outperform rating on shares of goeasy (TSE:GSY) in a report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a C$207.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for goeasy’s Q1 2023 earnings at $3.39 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.44 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.85 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $4.02 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $14.71 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on GSY. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of goeasy from C$260.00 to C$240.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of goeasy to C$220.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of goeasy in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They issued a hold rating and a C$206.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of goeasy from C$207.00 to C$226.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of goeasy from C$196.00 to C$220.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, goeasy currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$213.25.

Shares of GSY opened at C$146.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$163.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$181.69. The company has a market cap of C$2.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 185.54, a current ratio of 14.55 and a quick ratio of 14.48. goeasy has a one year low of C$114.58 and a one year high of C$218.35.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th were issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. goeasy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.29%.

In other news, Director Susan Doniz purchased 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$187.44 per share, with a total value of C$28,116.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,850 shares in the company, valued at C$346,764. Also, Director Karen Basian purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$193.32 per share, with a total value of C$193,318.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at C$2,319,816.

goeasy Ltd. provides loans and other financial services to consumers in Canada. It also leases household products to consumers. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. The Easyfinancial segment provides unsecured and real estate secured installment loans, and secured saving loans; loan protection plans; and an optional home and auto benefits products, which offers road side assistance and a suite of other support services, as well as credit monitoring services.

