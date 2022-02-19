Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) Hits New 1-Year High at $12.66

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $12.66 and last traded at $12.64, with a volume of 628981 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.08.

GFI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Gold Fields from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.85.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.1738 dividend. This is a boost from Gold Fields’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 2%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Gold Fields by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Gold Fields by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 59,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 1,326 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Gold Fields by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 12,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Gold Fields by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Gold Fields by 116.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares in the last quarter. 26.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gold Fields Ltd. is a gold mining company, which engages in the production of gold and operation of mines. Its operating mines are located in Australia, Ghana, Peru, and South Africa. The company was founded on May 03, 1968 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

