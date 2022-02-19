Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) Announces Earnings Results

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Golden Entertainment had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 49.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.44) earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ GDEN opened at $52.15 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 2.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Golden Entertainment has a one year low of $21.19 and a one year high of $59.32.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 25,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 20,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 2,724 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 168,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,498,000 after purchasing an additional 4,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 71,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,518,000 after purchasing an additional 5,194 shares in the last quarter. 60.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GDEN shares. Roth Capital started coverage on Golden Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded Golden Entertainment from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Golden Entertainment in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Golden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on Golden Entertainment from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.67.

Golden Entertainment, Inc engages in the development, finance, management, and ownership of casino properties. It operates through the Distributed Gaming and Casinos segments. The Distributed Gaming segment involves in the installation, maintenance, and operation of slots and amusement devices in non-casino locations such as grocery stores, convenience stores, liquor stores, restaurants, bars, and taverns; and the operation of wholly-owned branded taverns targeting local patrons.

