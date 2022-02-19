Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) Sets New 12-Month High After Dividend Announcement

Shares of Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as $12.26 and last traded at $12.19, with a volume of 237196 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.89.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 30.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. This is a boost from Golden Ocean Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. Golden Ocean Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 128.79%.

Get Golden Ocean Group alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Golden Ocean Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.63.

The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.75.

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The shipping company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.27. Golden Ocean Group had a return on equity of 28.62% and a net margin of 43.82%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. Research analysts expect that Golden Ocean Group Limited will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOGL. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,557,460 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $102,934,000 after acquiring an additional 402,233 shares during the last quarter. Folketrygdfondet raised its holdings in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 8,136,740 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $75,672,000 after purchasing an additional 159,452 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 56.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,373,652 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $48,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574,572 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,308,112 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $45,888,000 after purchasing an additional 134,347 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Golden Ocean Group by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,766,740 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $39,804,000 after buying an additional 63,639 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.31% of the company’s stock.

About Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL)

Golden Ocean Group Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. The firm manages Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels and transports bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers. It also involves in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded on September 18, 1996 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Ocean Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Ocean Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.