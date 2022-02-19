Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) by 112.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 135,938 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 71,932 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.52% of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor worth $4,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 79.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,471 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 84.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 1,520 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 82.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,234 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 2,815 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth about $239,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lifted its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 10,058 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. 60.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock opened at $52.92 on Friday. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited has a fifty-two week low of $23.66 and a fifty-two week high of $64.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 2.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.51.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $193.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.00 million. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 60.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alpha and Omega Semiconductor news, COO Wenjun Li sold 5,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.32, for a total transaction of $282,978.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bing Xue sold 5,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.49, for a total value of $316,804.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,064 shares of company stock worth $744,791 in the last 90 days. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th.

About Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

Alpha & Omega Semiconductor Ltd. designs, develops and supplies power semiconductor products. Its products include analog switches, insulated-gate bipolar transistors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, power integrated circuits, and transient voltage suppressors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Hong Kong, China, South Korea, United States, and Other Countries.

