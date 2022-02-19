Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Raises Holdings in Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK) by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 172,749 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,361 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.47% of Stoke Therapeutics worth $4,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $130,000. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $178,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 140,250.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 5,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stoke Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Stoke Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Stoke Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Stoke Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, January 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stoke Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.22.

Shares of STOK stock opened at $18.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $696.45 million, a PE ratio of -9.06 and a beta of 0.16. Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.62 and a fifty-two week high of $64.14.

In other news, COO Huw M. Nash sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.07, for a total value of $87,666.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Huw M. Nash sold 5,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.44, for a total value of $139,308.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 51.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Stoke Therapeutics

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of treatments for genetic diseases. It offers a wide range of relevant tissues including the central nervous system, eye, kidney, and liver. The company was founded by Isabel Aznarez and Adrian R. Krainer in June 2014 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

