Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Takes Position in Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 169,734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,024,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.44% of Prometheus Biosciences as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 140.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 502,520 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,915,000 after buying an additional 147,619 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prometheus Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $152,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 888.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,856 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 2,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 237.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,141 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 2,913 shares in the last quarter. 61.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:RXDX opened at $42.00 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.22. Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $16.11 and a one year high of $44.64.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on RXDX shares. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Prometheus Biosciences in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Prometheus Biosciences from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Prometheus Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Prometheus Biosciences in a report on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Prometheus Biosciences in a report on Friday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Prometheus Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.25.

Prometheus Biosciences Profile

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of precision therapeutics and companion diagnostics products for the treatment and diagnosis of inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD). Its products include PRA023, a Phase I clinical trial IgG1 humanized monoclonal antibody (mAb); PR600, an anti- tumor necrosis factor mAb for IBD; PR300, a G-protein coupled receptor modulator small molecule for IBD; PR1800, anti-chemokine mAb for IBD; and PR2100, an anti-inflammatory cytokine mAb for IBD.

