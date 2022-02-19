Goldrich Mining (OTCMKTS:GRMC) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.06

Goldrich Mining (OTCMKTS:GRMC)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.06 and traded as low as $0.05. Goldrich Mining shares last traded at $0.05, with a volume of 45,400 shares.
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.06.
About Goldrich Mining (OTCMKTS:GRMC)
