Gotham Asset Management LLC Sells 24,943 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Gotham Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 86.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,764 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 24,943 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in AMETEK by 154.3% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 417 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in AMETEK by 93.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 492 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AMETEK during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC grew its position in shares of AMETEK by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

In other AMETEK news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,500 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.29, for a total transaction of $208,935.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AMETEK stock opened at $128.22 on Friday. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.80 and a 52-week high of $148.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.36.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.45% and a net margin of 17.85%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. AMETEK’s payout ratio is presently 18.82%.

Several analysts have recently commented on AME shares. StockNews.com raised shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of AMETEK from $159.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of AMETEK from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of AMETEK from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $162.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.00.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

