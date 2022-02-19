GQG Partners LLC Buys New Position in Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX)

GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 205,366 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,687,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Ternium by 2.9% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,676 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Ternium by 7.2% in the third quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 5,867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ternium by 1,980.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 416 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Ternium by 7.5% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Ternium by 58.3% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,604 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the period. 14.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TX has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ternium from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Ternium in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded Ternium from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Wolfe Research lowered Ternium from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Ternium from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.80.

TX opened at $37.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.14. Ternium S.A. has a 12-month low of $29.26 and a 12-month high of $56.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.63.

Ternium (NYSE:TX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $5.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.93 by $0.15. Ternium had a return on equity of 33.46% and a net margin of 23.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.11 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ternium S.A. will post 19.33 EPS for the current year.

Ternium Profile

Ternium SA engages in the manufacturing and trade of steel products. The firm offers its products to construction, automotive, manufacturing, home appliances, packaging, energy, and transport industries. It operates through the Steel and Mining segments. The Steel segment include slabs, billets, and round bars; hot-rolled coils and sheets; bars and stirrups; wire rods; tin plate; hot dipped galvanized and electrogalvanized sheets; and pre-painted sheets, steel pipes, and tubular products.

