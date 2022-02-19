GQG Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

GQG Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,888,381 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 450,710 shares during the quarter. Charter Communications accounts for approximately 3.8% of GQG Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. GQG Partners LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $1,373,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHTR. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,273,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,411,948,000 after purchasing an additional 34,339 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 2,100,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,528,358,000 after purchasing an additional 356,510 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 885,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,221,000 after purchasing an additional 3,970 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 165.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 794,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,068,000 after purchasing an additional 494,813 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Charter Communications by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 656,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,525,000 after buying an additional 36,053 shares in the last quarter. 82.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CHTR shares. BNP Paribas lowered Charter Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Charter Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $770.00 to $690.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Charter Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays cut their price target on Charter Communications from $625.00 to $600.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on Charter Communications from $805.00 to $815.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $758.38.

Charter Communications stock opened at $596.83 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $613.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $690.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. Charter Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $549.59 and a fifty-two week high of $825.62. The company has a market capitalization of $107.01 billion, a PE ratio of 24.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.97.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $8.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.91 by $2.02. Charter Communications had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The firm had revenue of $13.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 30.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Thomas Rutledge sold 43,106 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $674.34, for a total transaction of $29,068,100.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Christopher L. Winfrey purchased 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $591.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,627,890.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

