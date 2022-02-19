GQG Partners LLC Has $401.16 Million Position in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

GQG Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) by 34.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,759,049 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 15,045,276 shares during the quarter. Vale comprises 1.1% of GQG Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. GQG Partners LLC’s holdings in Vale were worth $401,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Vale by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 194,710,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,441,305,000 after acquiring an additional 27,577,497 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Vale by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 129,688,673 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,809,162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,954,045 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Vale by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 79,514,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,109,232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,977,455 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Vale by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 33,753,786 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $470,865,000 after acquiring an additional 9,551,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vale by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,076,524 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $303,742,000 after acquiring an additional 306,864 shares during the last quarter. 23.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:VALE opened at $16.64 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.42. The firm has a market cap of $85.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.78, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.24. Vale S.A. has a 52-week low of $11.16 and a 52-week high of $23.17.

VALE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America reduced their price target on Vale from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Vale in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Vale from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. BNP Paribas upgraded Vale from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.50 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Vale in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Vale presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.05.

Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes the production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services.

