GQG Partners LLC Sells 41,910 Shares of Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH)

GQG Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,055,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,910 shares during the quarter. GQG Partners LLC owned 1.02% of Syneos Health worth $92,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Syneos Health in the second quarter worth approximately $83,700,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 42.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,200,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,488,000 after acquiring an additional 653,520 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 33.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,449,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,205,000 after acquiring an additional 619,006 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 59.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,233,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,353,000 after acquiring an additional 461,907 shares during the period. Finally, Lakewood Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 223.5% in the second quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP now owns 550,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,220,000 after acquiring an additional 380,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Syneos Health news, General Counsel Jonathan Olefson sold 1,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.95, for a total value of $190,694.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Donna Hildebrand Kralowetz sold 1,055 shares of Syneos Health stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $94,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,159 shares of company stock worth $694,768 in the last 90 days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SYNH opened at $78.99 on Friday. Syneos Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.53 and a 1-year high of $104.18. The company has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.05 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.06.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.05. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 5.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Syneos Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Syneos Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.14.

About Syneos Health

Syneos Health, Inc provides outsourced clinical development and commercialization services to biopharmaceutical companies. It operates through the following business segments: Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including global studies, as well as unbundled service offerings such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

