Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.580-$6.180 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.440. The company issued revenue guidance of $905 million-$930 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $941.19 million.Grand Canyon Education also updated its FY22 guidance to $5.58-$6.18 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on LOPE. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Grand Canyon Education from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday. Barrington Research reduced their price target on Grand Canyon Education from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Grand Canyon Education from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Grand Canyon Education from $105.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered Grand Canyon Education from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the company from $110.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th.

NASDAQ:LOPE traded up $2.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $84.72. 571,099 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 407,153. The company has a fifty day moving average of $83.68 and a 200 day moving average of $84.42. Grand Canyon Education has a twelve month low of $70.00 and a twelve month high of $115.96. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.51.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11. The business had revenue of $251.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.41 million. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 29.04%. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Grand Canyon Education will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 10.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the fourth quarter worth about $1,001,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the fourth quarter worth about $2,914,000. 91.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grand Canyon Education Company Profile

Grand Canyon Education, Inc engages in the provision of education services. It offers graduate and undergraduate degree programs and certificates across colleges. The company was founded by Christopher C. Richardson and Brent D. Richardson in November 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

