Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.580-$6.180 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.440. The company issued revenue guidance of $905 million-$930 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $941.19 million.Grand Canyon Education also updated its FY22 guidance to $5.58-$6.18 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LOPE. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Grand Canyon Education from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank lowered Grand Canyon Education from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the company from $110.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Barrington Research decreased their target price on Grand Canyon Education from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Grand Canyon Education from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Grand Canyon Education from $105.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday.

LOPE stock traded up $2.74 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $84.72. The stock had a trading volume of 571,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 407,153. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.42. The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.51. Grand Canyon Education has a 52-week low of $70.00 and a 52-week high of $115.96.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 29.04%. The company had revenue of $251.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Grand Canyon Education will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LOPE. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 101,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,723,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the 4th quarter worth about $2,914,000. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 45.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 79,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,803,000 after purchasing an additional 24,742 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc engages in the provision of education services. It offers graduate and undergraduate degree programs and certificates across colleges. The company was founded by Christopher C. Richardson and Brent D. Richardson in November 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

