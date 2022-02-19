Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.690-$1.710 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.720. The company issued revenue guidance of $241.50 million-$242.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $240.78 million.Grand Canyon Education also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.580-$6.180 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Grand Canyon Education from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Grand Canyon Education from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Grand Canyon Education from $105.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday. Barrington Research dropped their price target on Grand Canyon Education from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered Grand Canyon Education from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th.

NASDAQ:LOPE traded up $2.74 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $84.72. 571,099 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 407,153. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.51. Grand Canyon Education has a one year low of $70.00 and a one year high of $115.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.42.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11. The business had revenue of $251.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.41 million. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 29.04%. Grand Canyon Education’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Grand Canyon Education will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Grand Canyon Education during the 4th quarter worth about $1,001,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 45.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 79,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,803,000 after acquiring an additional 24,742 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Grand Canyon Education during the 4th quarter worth about $2,914,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc engages in the provision of education services. It offers graduate and undergraduate degree programs and certificates across colleges. The company was founded by Christopher C. Richardson and Brent D. Richardson in November 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

