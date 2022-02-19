Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.950-$1.150 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $209.80 million-$218 million.Grand Canyon Education also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.580-$6.180 EPS.

Grand Canyon Education stock traded up $2.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $84.72. The company had a trading volume of 571,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 407,153. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.51. Grand Canyon Education has a 1 year low of $70.00 and a 1 year high of $115.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $83.68 and a 200 day moving average of $84.42.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11. The business had revenue of $251.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.41 million. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 29.04%. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Grand Canyon Education will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LOPE shares. Barrington Research decreased their price objective on Grand Canyon Education from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank downgraded Grand Canyon Education from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Grand Canyon Education from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Grand Canyon Education from $105.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Grand Canyon Education from $105.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 101,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,723,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Grand Canyon Education by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 79,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,803,000 after acquiring an additional 24,742 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Grand Canyon Education in the fourth quarter worth $2,914,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Grand Canyon Education in the fourth quarter worth $1,001,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in Grand Canyon Education by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. 91.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grand Canyon Education Company Profile

Grand Canyon Education, Inc engages in the provision of education services. It offers graduate and undergraduate degree programs and certificates across colleges. The company was founded by Christopher C. Richardson and Brent D. Richardson in November 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

