Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) Price Target Raised to $30.00 at Robert W. Baird

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) had its price objective lifted by Robert W. Baird from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

GPK has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered Graphic Packaging from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. UBS Group upgraded Graphic Packaging from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. KeyCorp lowered Graphic Packaging from a sector weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Graphic Packaging from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Graphic Packaging from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $23.16.

Graphic Packaging stock opened at $20.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.30, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.66. Graphic Packaging has a 52 week low of $15.84 and a 52 week high of $21.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 18.98% and a net margin of 2.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Graphic Packaging will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GPK. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Graphic Packaging in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Graphic Packaging during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Lane Capital LP bought a new position in Graphic Packaging during the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. 93.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Graphic Packaging Holding Co provides paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. The firm produces folding cartons, kraft paperboard, coated-recycled boxboard and multi-wall bags. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

