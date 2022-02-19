Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) Shares Gap Up Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $19.34, but opened at $19.85. Graphic Packaging shares last traded at $20.39, with a volume of 36,797 shares trading hands.

The industrial products company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 18.98%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Graphic Packaging in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $24.50 price target on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Graphic Packaging presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.16.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 965,843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,520,000 after acquiring an additional 282,968 shares during the last quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new position in Graphic Packaging during the third quarter valued at approximately $666,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging in the second quarter valued at approximately $657,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 6.0% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 148,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,818,000 after buying an additional 8,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 234,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,453,000 after buying an additional 11,992 shares during the period. 93.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.19 and its 200 day moving average is $19.66.

About Graphic Packaging

Graphic Packaging Holding Co provides paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. The firm produces folding cartons, kraft paperboard, coated-recycled boxboard and multi-wall bags. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

