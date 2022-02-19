Graphite One (CVE:GPH) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.55

Graphite One Inc. (CVE:GPH)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.55 and traded as high as C$1.64. Graphite One shares last traded at C$1.60, with a volume of 37,218 shares trading hands.
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of C$136.84 million and a P/E ratio of -20.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.60.
Graphite One Company Profile (CVE:GPH)
