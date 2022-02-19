Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GREENHILL & CO., Inc. is a leading independent investment bank that provides financial advice on significant mergers, acquisitions and restructurings; assists private funds in raising capital from investors; and manages merchant banking funds. It acts for clients located throughout the world from its offices in New York, London, Frankfurt, Toronto, Dallas and San Francisco. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on GHL. JMP Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.38.

GHL stock opened at $17.91 on Wednesday. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.25 and a 1 year high of $20.32. The company has a market cap of $331.23 million, a P/E ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.22 and a 200 day moving average of $16.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.35.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.25. Greenhill & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 55.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Greenhill & Co., Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a boost from Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.76%.

In other news, CEO Scott L. Bok purchased 19,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.45 per share, for a total transaction of $360,531.45. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 25.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Greenhill & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Greenhill & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 171.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 3,264 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Greenhill & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

About Greenhill & Co., Inc.

Greenhill & Co, Inc is an independent investment bank, which engages in the provision of financial and strategic advice. It specializes on mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, restructurings, financings, and capital raising. The company was founded by Robert F. Greenhill in 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

