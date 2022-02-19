GSA Capital Partners LLP Has $204,000 Holdings in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

GSA Capital Partners LLP cut its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) by 71.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,860 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7,295 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FIX. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the second quarter worth $28,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 1.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,693,102 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $290,979,000 after buying an additional 63,150 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 2.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 600,252 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,293,000 after buying an additional 16,369 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the second quarter worth $211,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 19.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,786 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Comfort Systems USA alerts:

NYSE FIX opened at $88.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.68 and a beta of 1.20. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.63 and a twelve month high of $103.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

In related news, Director Constance Ellen Skidmore sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.27, for a total value of $288,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc engages in the provision of mechanical and electrical contracting services. It operates through the following segments: Mechanical Services, Electrical Services, and Corporate. The Mechanical Services segment includes HVAC, plumbing, piping, and controls, as well as off-site construction, monitoring and fire protection.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Comfort Systems USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comfort Systems USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.