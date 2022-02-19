GSA Capital Partners LLP Makes New Investment in PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD)

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PD. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,324,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,303,000 after purchasing an additional 892,951 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 74.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,569,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,846,000 after purchasing an additional 669,487 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,251,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,835,000 after purchasing an additional 129,465 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,101,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,909,000 after purchasing an additional 25,124 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 44.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 962,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,975,000 after purchasing an additional 293,899 shares during the period. 88.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PagerDuty alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PD shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $59.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PagerDuty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $62.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. TD Securities raised shares of PagerDuty to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of PagerDuty to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.04.

NYSE PD opened at $31.75 on Friday. PagerDuty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.76 and a 52 week high of $53.92. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.38. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of -26.46 and a beta of 1.24.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $71.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.10 million. PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 38.41% and a negative return on equity of 33.04%. PagerDuty’s revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.21) EPS. Research analysts expect that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

In other PagerDuty news, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 68,182 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.16, for a total value of $2,192,733.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CRO Dave Justice sold 1,362 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total value of $44,060.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 238,357 shares of company stock worth $7,701,610. 9.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PagerDuty Company Profile

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform. It provides incident management solution that integrates with information technology Ops and DevOps monitoring stacks to improve operational reliability and agility. The firm collect machine generated data from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combine it with human response data, correlating and interpreting this data to understand issues and opportunities that need to be addressed in real-time.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD).

Receive News & Ratings for PagerDuty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagerDuty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.