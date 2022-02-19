GSA Capital Partners LLP Reduces Stake in MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG)

GSA Capital Partners LLP lowered its position in MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) by 79.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,206 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,626 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in MYR Group were worth $219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in MYR Group by 36.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 624 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in MYR Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $121,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in MYR Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $152,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of MYR Group in the 2nd quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MYR Group in the 3rd quarter worth $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.48% of the company’s stock.

In other MYR Group news, Director William A. Koertner sold 10,000 shares of MYR Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.50, for a total transaction of $1,125,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut MYR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 8th.

MYRG stock opened at $95.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. MYR Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.38 and a 1 year high of $121.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.75 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $98.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.00.

MYR Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical construction services. It operates through the Transmission and Distribution (T&D) and Commercial and Industrial (C&I) segments. The T&D segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks and substation facilities.

