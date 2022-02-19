GSA Capital Partners LLP Sells 1,241 Shares of Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT)

GSA Capital Partners LLP decreased its position in Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) by 12.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,241 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Four Corners Property Trust were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FCPT. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 182.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 94,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,791,000 after buying an additional 60,855 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,096,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,282,000 after buying an additional 23,142 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,017,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,962,000 after buying an additional 249,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,559,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,053,000 after buying an additional 113,083 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James boosted their target price on Four Corners Property Trust from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

NYSE FCPT opened at $26.26 on Friday. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.54 and a 52 week high of $30.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.89.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. Four Corners Property Trust had a net margin of 42.92% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The firm had revenue of $52.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.333 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.07%. This is a positive change from Four Corners Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 119.82%.

Four Corners Property Trust Profile

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc engages in the owning, acquisition, and leasing of properties for use in the restaurant and food-service related industries. It operates through the Real Estate Operations and Restaurant Operations segments. The Real Estate Operations segment consists of rental revenues generated by leasing restaurant properties.

