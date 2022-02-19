GSA Capital Partners LLP Sells 15,601 Shares of Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND)

GSA Capital Partners LLP lessened its stake in Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND) by 62.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,601 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Gladstone Land were worth $216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kaizen Financial Strategies bought a new position in Gladstone Land in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $295,000. Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new stake in shares of Gladstone Land during the 3rd quarter valued at $358,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gladstone Land during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,460,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gladstone Land during the 3rd quarter valued at $410,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gladstone Land during the 3rd quarter valued at $275,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Gladstone Land alerts:

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gladstone Land from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Gladstone Land from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Gladstone Land in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Gladstone Land in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

Shares of LAND stock opened at $29.50 on Friday. Gladstone Land Co. has a 12-month low of $17.53 and a 12-month high of $35.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.29 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 7.91, a current ratio of 7.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.31 and a 200-day moving average of $26.88.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 23rd will be paid a $0.0453 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 22nd. Gladstone Land’s payout ratio is presently -154.29%.

About Gladstone Land

Gladstone Land Corp. is an agricultural real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of owning and leasing farmland. It also includes farm-related facilities, such as cooling facilities, packinghouses, processing facilities, and various storage facilities. The company was founded by David Gladstone on June 14, 1997 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.