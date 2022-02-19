GSA Capital Partners LLP Takes Position in Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 22,205 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 2,403.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,604 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Diebold Nixdorf by 6,246.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,887 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 4,810 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Diebold Nixdorf by 161.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,426 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 3,350 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Diebold Nixdorf by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 13,657 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 2,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NinePointTwo Capital LLC acquired a new position in Diebold Nixdorf in the 3rd quarter valued at about $139,000. 83.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DBD opened at $9.27 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.73. Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $7.54 and a 12-month high of $17.30. The firm has a market cap of $726.35 million, a PE ratio of -9.18 and a beta of 2.99.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.51). Diebold Nixdorf had a negative return on equity of 7.51% and a negative net margin of 2.02%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DBD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

Diebold Nixdorf, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software-led services, self-service delivery and security systems to financial, retail, commercial, and government markets. It offers financial self-services such as self-service support and maintenance, value-added services, self-service software, and self-service products, and security solutions including physical and electronic security.

